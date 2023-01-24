A home in Dallas that is on the market Photo by Twitter

These Texas Residents Could See Up to $50,000 in Homeowner Assistance

Residents in Dallas, Texas may be able to claim homeowner assistance to help them buy a home. On Tuesday, Dallas expanded the homeowner assistance program that is aimed to help low and moderate-income homebuyers.

Further details specify the homeowner assistance program is targeting people in these occupations:

Educational Instruction

Librarian Services

Healthcare

Protective Services

The website goes into even more detail on who is eligible.

Dallas Council Member Jaynie Schultz said about the homeownership program:

“This program, and it’s about homeownership, is such a potentially huge win for the citizens of Dallas.”

Homeowners must be in the range and not exceed these figures:

High Opportunity Areas - $60,000

All other locations in Dallas - $40,000

Further details go into the cost of the home as well.

New Construction - $271,000

Existing properties - $271,000

Sales price limits are effective for contracts that are written on or after June 1, 2022

You can find out more details on the website here and if you are eligible.

There are three steps you have to take to be eligible for the homebuyer assistance program.

You need to attend a Homebuyer Education Course Work with an approved lender Submit an application

Real Estate Agent Al Herron Jr. said :

“The person making 50% of the average median income for the area does not make enough to qualify.”

Representatives in Dallas understand the high cost of home ownership today. It was only a month ago, the city worked on establishing affordable housing for local residents.

Do you think houses are expensive in Dallas for new homeowners?