The Number of Migrants Crossing the Southern Border is Likely to Set a New Record in 2023

The number of migrant encounters may set a new record in Fiscal Year (FY) 2023. According to a recent report released by Customs and Border Patrol, the number of migrant encounters is almost half of what was encountered during FY 2022.

The numbers come from only 3 months into the year and there is still a lot more to go.

In FY 2022, there were 551,930 illegal immigrants encountered by border patrol. In the new fiscal year, there have been 224,897 encounters. This is slightly less than half the number encountered in the entire year.

With Title 42 still in place until the U.S. Supreme Court reexamines the order, this only adds pressure for President Biden’s new immigration policy to work. Biden’s policy allows 30,000 migrants to enter the country legally as long as they have the proper paperwork. Countries included are Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela .

Despite the policies in place to prevent migrants from crossing the border legally, there are still migrants who enter the country illegally.

Arthur Andrew with the Center For Immigration Studies said:

”While the Biden administration is already working on hiding the true nature of the disaster at the Southwest border by funneling would-be migrants into the United States illegally and rebranding them as ‘parolees’, these numbers suggest that cities and towns across the United States will be hit with even larger numbers of new arrivals whom they will have to feed, clothe, and house come the spring when illegal entries normally hit their peak.”

It is likely the numbers will only increase as the year goes on.

Do you think the current immigration policies from Washington, D.C. are effective?