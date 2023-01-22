Mayor Adams Identifies the 78 Shelter to House Migrants

Photo by Twitter

On Saturday, January 21, New York Mayor Eric Adams announced a new shelter for migrants. This is the fifth shelter and will house up to 1,000 migrants, primarily single men.

The next shelter is actually a cruise ship located at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. New York City has already opened 77 hotels that also serve as temporary shelters.

No date was provided on when the new shelter will open.

Mayor Adams said:

“With more than 41,000 asylum-seekers arriving in New York City since last spring and nearly 28,000 asylum-seekers currently in our care, our city is at its breaking point.”

The mayor added in a statement:

“We continue to surpass both our moral and legal obligations and meet the needs of people arriving in New York, but as the number of asylum-seekers continues to grow, we are in serious need of support from both our state and federal governments.”

Some of the migrants arrived after Texas received thousands of migrants a day. Texas Governor Greg Abbott began busing migrants to the city after initially sending them to Washington, D.C. Shortly after, El Paso, Texas Mayor Oscar Leeser bused them to New York City.

Back in October last year, Mayor Adams erected a tent shelter for migrants on Randall’s Island. The tent structure still exists but has drawn some complaints over its safety.

The Legal Aid Society and Coalition For the Homeless questioned whether the tent complies with New York’s Right to Shelter law.

The Coalition for the homeless Policy Director Jacquelyn Simone said when the tent was active:

“We don’t think the HERRC tents are a good idea, and the standards enshrined in court orders are rooted in common sense about how shelters can be safely operated. But whether the HERRCs are illegal is a different question than whether they are misguided.”

Then another person criticized the tent facility.

Craig Hughes a social worker with the Safety Net Project of the Urban Justice Center said :

“Sheltering people in a tent with hundreds of cots crammed together during a pandemic, just as winter approaches, is a particularly frightening path for the city to take and it is not what [the] city’s right to shelter requires. Instead of using the vast housing resources open to the administration to get homeless New Yorkers into housing, the city will be bussing asylum seekers to Randall’s Island to sleep in a tent without any tangible support to get into housing.”

So it looks like the tent structure Mayor Adams built was a $325,000 waste .

Mayor Adams is still waiting for more support from Governor Kathy Hochul.

Do you think this was a wise move to house migrants on cruise ships?