Illinois Approved Half of What Mayor Lightfoot Needs to Support Migrants - $20 Million

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and migrants Photo by Twitter

Representatives from the State of Illinois want to support migrants as they approved a spending bill. The bill only covers about half of what Mayor Lori Lightfoot wanted.

According to NBC 5, state lawmakers approved $20 million which is less than half of what Mayor Lightfoot wanted. Lightfoot previously stated she needs $53.5 million to support migrants who arrived from Texas.

The mayor believes this was headed in the right direction and believes the city will receive the rest of the funding.

Mayor Lightfoot said :

"If you look at the conversation around the $20 million, it was that they’re going to give this to us as an initial installment. Wait and see what, if any, monies that we get from the federal government, and give us the opportunity to come back and ask for more."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted recently that he sent over 1,500 migrants to Chicago.

Governor Abbott's tweet on migrants he bussed to sanctuary cities Photo by Twitter

Then El Paso, Texas Mayor Oscar Leeser sent another group of migrants to the city that aren’t rolled up under Governor Abbott’s numbers. El Paso actually sent more migrants than the rest of Texas sent.

According to El Paso’s migrant tracker, they bused 3,259 migrants to the city.

With the funds coming in, this is one good sign for Mayor Lightfoot as she is also running for re-election for Chicago mayor. The election for mayor is on February 28 with a field of nine total candidates running for office.

Mayor Lightfoot recently tweeted about fellow Mayor Eric Adams who traveled to El Paso to get a better look at the migrant crisis.

Mayor Lightfoot's tweet about Mayor Eric Adams and his trip to El Paso Photo by Twitter

She feels the federal government needs to step in and provide more support for cities dealing with migrants.

Do you think Illinois will fund the remaining amount of money Mayor Lightfoot needs?