Governor Greg Abbott Said the Blame on the Migrant Crisis is President Biden

Governor Abbott on his third term in office Photo by Twitter

As Greg Abbott took the stage on Tuesday to be sworn in for his third re-election as Governor, he talked about the Texas economy, the power grid, public safety, and recited parts of the Texas state song. There was one part of his speech where Abbott attacked President Joe Biden for failing the state with the influx of migrants and the deadly fentanyl drug.

Governor Abbott first took office after Governor Rick Perry on January 20, 2015. In part of his speech on January 17, 2023, he said the border is a crisis for one reason - President Biden.

In his speech, the governor said:

Make no mistake, the border is a crisis for one simple reason. The Biden Administration is not enforcing the laws already on the books. As a result, more illegal immigrants crossed our border last year than ever before. In fact, over the past two years more illegal immigrants crossed the border than the populations of Austin, El Paso, and Houston combined.

With the Biden Administration missing in action, Texas is using every tool to protect our state.

We are building a wall, deploying Texas National Guard soldiers and Department of Public Safety troopers to enforce the law, and targeting the Mexican drug cartels that traffic people, weapons, and drugs into our state.

One of the worst consequences of Biden’s open border policies is the deadly fentanyl pouring across the border. DPS has seized enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman, and child in the United States. In Harris County alone, more than one person dies a day because of fentanyl.

There are parents with us here today who lost a child to fentanyl. They know we cannot bring back their child, but their hearts cling to the hope that their loss will not be in vain. They deserve action that will save other innocent families from the devastation they suffered.

They will get that action this session. The hopes of those parents rest upon leaders in this capitol. Our job is to deliver solutions for our fellow Texans. That is exactly what we will do.

With the President’s new law in place to slow down migrants crossing the border, this will slow down some people who try to claim asylum. Then Mexico will allow some migrants to stay in their country after Biden’s recent trip to Mexico City.

Here are some more details that Governor Abbott laid out at his inauguration:

In his speech, Governor Abbott also wants to lower your property taxes mentioned here.

Do you think 2023 will get better for Texas and handling migrants?