Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing Migrants

New York City Mayor Eric Adams Photo by Twitter

Recently, New York Mayor Eric Adams signed a deal that resembles a baseball contract that some baseball players receive when playing for a team. Mayor Adams signed an agreement with hotels that costs $275 million to house migrants.

You would think the contract would last for years as it does in baseball except it doesn’t. In fact, the contract doesn’t even last a year.

The deal Mayor Adams signed with hotels only lasts for six months.

Adams may have hinted at where migrants would be housed when he responded to a reporter and said:

“We have no more room, but we're still finding space."

The space Mayor Adams mentioned could be the hotels.

When you break down the numbers, housing migrants could cost up to $55,000 per person according to the New York Post . Some hotels spend about $500 a night to house migrants.

If you recall, last year Mayor Adams spent over $325,000 erecting tent city . As soon as the facility was opened on Randall Island, it was closed within weeks as the number of migrants arriving decreased.

It may be time to use tent city which could help lower some of the costs Adams is spending on hotels to house migrants. Tent city was a temporary solution but it might be better to let some migrants stay a little longer.

The hotel announcement was mentioned after Mayor Adams visited El Paso, Texas to get a glimpse of the migrant crisis up close.

While in El Paso, Mayor Adams gave a press conference complaining about the U.S. government:

Do you think using the hotels makes sense?