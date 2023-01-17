Congress Wants to Impeach Homeland Secretary Mayorkas and Governor Abbott Agrees

Governor Abbott shared his thoughts on impeaching Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas Photo by Fox News

Congress wants to impeach a federal employee and this time it’s not a sitting president. U.S. Representative Pat Fallon filed impeachment orders a week ago on Monday to impeach Department of Homeland Security Chief Alejandro Mayorkas. Fallon said Mayorkas has failed to keep the border secure.

Representative Fallon is building a trail to help impeach the Homeland Security Secretary. Last month, he issued a statement that Mayorkas was failing as ICE underreported the number of illegal aliens who were released without the proper tracking technology.

In a statement, Fallow wrote:

“It is unfortunate that we have gotten to this point, but it is necessary. Secretary Mayorkas’s potential impeachment is not an accident. He has willfully abdicated his duties as Secretary of Homeland Security and actively misled Congress and the American people. To make any progress at our southern border, he must go.”

Representative Fallon’s office released the following statement:

“Secretary Mayorkas has violated the law and has implemented policies that undermine law enforcement activities at our southern border. … His willful actions erode our immigration system, undermine border patrol morale, and imperil American national security. He must be removed from office.”

Last month, 20 Republicans and three Department of Homeland Security officials requested Mayorkas be impeached.

Representative Andy Biggs (R- Arizona) said :

“Secretary Mayorkas has committed high crimes and misdemeanors. His conduct is not incompetent. It is not negligent. It is willful and intentional.”

Governor Abbott recently shared his views on Mayorkas in this interview on Fox News.

Mayorkas said he has no plans of stepping down. After his visit to El Paso, Texas in December, he said on ABC News:

“I’ve got a lot of work to do, and we’re going to do it.”

The homeland Security Secretary joined President Biden when he made his official visit to the southern border in El Paso .

Recently, Mark Green (R- Tennessee) shared his thoughts on the impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas:

Do you think Mayorkas will get impeached?