Migrants are Damaging Food Crops - You Will See a Higher Price in Lettuce and Other Leafy Vegetables

Migrants have damaged crops in Arizona Photo by Twitter and Youtube

You’ve probably seen the sky-high price for a dozen or 18 eggs at your local grocery store mainly due to the bird flu contaminating chickens. Well, you may see the same in lettuce, kale, and other food prices and it’s because of migrants.

Recently, Arizona farmers reported that migrants enter the state and damage food crops.

Alex Muller, president of the Pasquinelli Produce Company told Fox News:

“There’s obviously a food safety concern because our fields are monitored and audited and tested for different pathogens.”

He added:

“If there’s somebody that walks into our field and then we don’t know about why we put up flags and kind of mark it out and we don’t harvest that.”

“That hits the bottom line. It’s not sustainable. It’s not good for the country.”

Former Governor Doug Ducey’s wall helped minimize some migrants from crossing on the land of farmers. But now that the container wall is gone, this will cause migrants to illegally cross the Arizona-Mexican border and damage crops.

Yuma County provides 90% of the country’s iceberg and romaine lettuce each year. Instead of paying a dollar or two for lettuce, you may see prices triple impacting your monthly budget for food.

The US Department of Agriculture reported that lettuce was selling for three times as much as a year ago in California.

New York City is also seeing a higher price for lettuce.

Governor Katie Hobbs needs to come up with a plan to help farmers or they’ll experience the most suffering as migrants continue to damage their food crops.

This video is a few months old but farmers share their concern over migrants who damage their land.

What would you do to help farmers in situations like this?