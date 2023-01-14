Residents in Chicago are Mad as Migrants will be Housed at Woodlawn Elementary School

Chicago residents protesting over using Woodland Elementary School to house migrants Photo by Twitter

Chicago residents are mad at Mayor Lori Lightfoot and felt blindsided by what the city is doing. They feel that the city is not focusing on more important priorities as migrants are helped over local issues of Chicago.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott bussed over 1,500 migrants to the city. Then El Paso, Texas sent 3,259 migrants to Chicago.

On Thursday, January 12, neighborhood residents were protesting as the city plans to temporarily house migrants in the vacant James Woodland Elementary School. Woodland is expected to serve as a shelter as the city has run out of space.

This comes months after the city said migrants were not going to be housed in the old school.

Protestors complained that the city is neglecting other city problems such as the current homeless population and mental health issues.

The school is expected to open on the week of January 23 and can house up to 250 adult men and women.

On Thursday, the city provided details on what it will do with Woodlawn Elementary where several hundred people arrived, many protested and voiced their concerns. The meeting was held at the Apostolic Church of God, 6320 S. Dorchester Avenue.

Chicago plans to use the school for up to two years supporting migrants.

The city started off with an apology as many residents felt surprised by this move.

Brandie Knazze who is the commissioner of the Department of Family and Support Services said :

“I know we didn’t get the ask right the first time we came before you and for that, I am truly sorry.”

The cost to use the school is likely tied in with Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s budget request of $53 million .

Community member Jennifer Maddox said :

"The community feels disrespected, they feel as though they were not included, and they need answers today."

Another local resident Carlas Prince Gilbert said :

"I’m here because I am concerned, I live here, and we need to know what the plan is."

In response to opening the school, the city of Chicago released the following statement:

“As the City of Chicago continues to respond to this humanitarian crisis and with shelter space being at capacity it is out of necessity that we are using this site as a temporary shelter until other arrangements can be made with our local and community partners.”

This move could hurt Mayor Lightfoot’s chance of re-election in the upcoming race for mayor on February 28.

Do you think Chicago should use Woodland Elementary to house migrants?