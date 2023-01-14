Chicago, IL

Residents in Chicago are Mad as Migrants will be Housed at Woodlawn Elementary School

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ehp3o_0kEmsSFX00
Chicago residents protesting over using Woodland Elementary School to house migrantsPhoto byTwitter

Chicago residents are mad at Mayor Lori Lightfoot and felt blindsided by what the city is doing. They feel that the city is not focusing on more important priorities as migrants are helped over local issues of Chicago.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott bussed over 1,500 migrants to the city. Then El Paso, Texas sent 3,259 migrants to Chicago.

On Thursday, January 12, neighborhood residents were protesting as the city plans to temporarily house migrants in the vacant James Woodland Elementary School. Woodland is expected to serve as a shelter as the city has run out of space.

This comes months after the city said migrants were not going to be housed in the old school.

Protestors complained that the city is neglecting other city problems such as the current homeless population and mental health issues.

The school is expected to open on the week of January 23 and can house up to 250 adult men and women.

On Thursday, the city provided details on what it will do with Woodlawn Elementary where several hundred people arrived, many protested and voiced their concerns. The meeting was held at the Apostolic Church of God, 6320 S. Dorchester Avenue.

Chicago plans to use the school for up to two years supporting migrants.

The city started off with an apology as many residents felt surprised by this move.

Brandie Knazze who is the commissioner of the Department of Family and Support Services said:

“I know we didn’t get the ask right the first time we came before you and for that, I am truly sorry.”

The cost to use the school is likely tied in with Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s budget request of $53 million.

Community member Jennifer Maddox said:

"The community feels disrespected, they feel as though they were not included, and they need answers today."

Another local resident Carlas Prince Gilbert said:

"I’m here because I am concerned, I live here, and we need to know what the plan is."

In response to opening the school, the city of Chicago released the following statement:

“As the City of Chicago continues to respond to this humanitarian crisis and with shelter space being at capacity it is out of necessity that we are using this site as a temporary shelter until other arrangements can be made with our local and community partners.”

This move could hurt Mayor Lightfoot’s chance of re-election in the upcoming race for mayor on February 28.

Do you think Chicago should use Woodland Elementary to house migrants?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Chicago migrants# Texas migrants# El Paso migrants# Mayor Lori Lightfoot news# border crisis

Comments / 216

Published by

Sharing information about Texas, politics, and the movers and shakers you need to know.

El Paso, TX
38K followers

More from Tom Handy

Texas State

Governor Greg Abbott Said the Blame on the Migrant Crisis is President Biden

As Greg Abbott took the stage on Tuesday to be sworn in for his third re-election as Governor, he talked about the Texas economy, the power grid, public safety, and recited parts of the Texas state song. There was one part of his speech where Abbott attacked President Joe Biden for failing the state with the influx of migrants and the deadly fentanyl drug.

Read full story
12 comments
Washington, DC

Mayors Get Together to Share Ideas on a Common Problem - Migrants

Washington, D.C. is hosting the Annual Conference of Mayors this month. The intent is to talk with other mayors and agree on policies that affect the cities across the United States.

Read full story
146 comments
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing Migrants

Recently, New York Mayor Eric Adams signed a deal that resembles a baseball contract that some baseball players receive when playing for a team. Mayor Adams signed an agreement with hotels that costs $275 million to house migrants.

Read full story
75 comments
Texas State

Texans Could See the Biggest Property Tax Cut According to Governor Abbott and Lt. Governor Patrick

On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott was sworn into office for his third term as Texas governor. For this term, he has probably seen complaints from Texans about property taxes. So he and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick both provided a hint at what they are working on for local Texans.

Read full story
65 comments

Congress Wants to Impeach Homeland Secretary Mayorkas and Governor Abbott Agrees

Congress wants to impeach a federal employee and this time it’s not a sitting president. U.S. Representative Pat Fallon filed impeachment orders a week ago on Monday to impeach Department of Homeland Security Chief Alejandro Mayorkas. Fallon said Mayorkas has failed to keep the border secure.

Read full story
688 comments
Arizona State

Migrants are Damaging Food Crops - You Will See a Higher Price in Lettuce and Other Leafy Vegetables

You’ve probably seen the sky-high price for a dozen or 18 eggs at your local grocery store mainly due to the bird flu contaminating chickens. Well, you may see the same in lettuce, kale, and other food prices and it’s because of migrants.

Read full story
2533 comments
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Forms Partnership With Another Texas City as It Welcomes Migrants

El Paso, Del Rio, New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, Washington, D.C., and even Arizona have been hot topics over the last year as migrants traveled to their locations. Now two other Texas cities could join this list.

Read full story
242 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Spent $500K to Bus Migrants Out of State

On Sunday, January 15, Denver received 42 migrants who arrived overnight. Though the number of migrants arriving is slowing down, the city has bussed migrants to other cities. This helps offset the number of migrants in the city.

Read full story
38 comments
New York City, NY

New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant Crisis

New York Mayor Eric Adams has completed his fact-finding mission on migrants after spending a day in El Paso. Adams flew to Texas on Saturday and returned home on Sunday. Last week, he released his stance on the migrant crisis that is overwhelming his city and blowing his budget. The mayor previously stated supporting migrants will cost $2 billion.

Read full story
43 comments
Washington, DC

Mayor Bowser has Spent $8 Million Supporting Migrants, So Far

Since last April, Washington, D.C. has been supporting migrants who were bussed from Texas. Governor Greg Abbott was seeing migrants cross the Texas-Mexican border into areas such as El Paso and Del Rio. The Biden administration wasn’t providing any support to Governor Abbott so he decided to bus them to the nation’s capital. The first bus arrived on April 13, 2022.

Read full story
911 comments
El Paso, TX

Mayor Eric Adams Visits El Paso Texas to Get Eyes on the Migrant Crisis

On Saturday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams flew into El Paso, Texas to get eyes on the migrant situation. He wanted to see the situation for himself. This also comes months after Texas Governor Greg Abbott welcomed him and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to visit the border state.

Read full story
57 comments
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams Didn't Tell New Yorkers the Full Story on How Much this Will Cost

For months, New York Mayor Eric Adams has talked about migrants who arrived in the city. From hotels to tents, to the migrant center, this is becoming ss bigger problem for him to manage going into 2023.

Read full story
192 comments
Texas State

Why Governor Greg Abbott Calls Migrants an Invasion On the Southern Border

Governor Greg Abbott announced that migrants were entering Texas dressed in camouflage gear. But this was not the first time migrants crossed wearing camouflage. Four years ago, 31 Guatemalan migrants were apprehended by Customs and Border Patrol wearing camouflage gear on November 5, 2019, in El Paso, Texas.

Read full story
198 comments

Migrants Have a New App that Allows Them to Legally Enter the Country

Migrants trying to enter the United States have a new toy to use to gain legal access. The new idea was mentioned to President Joe Biden after he gave his immigration plan a week ago. The idea allows migrants to use the CBP One app.

Read full story
1647 comments
New York City, NY

New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?

Migrants in New York City have been the recent news over the past several months. This left another segment of the population in the dark as they reached a new record high in October. The Colation for the Homeless said there were 66,000 homeless in the city.

Read full story
81 comments
Florida State

White House Criticizes Governor DeSantis on How He is Handling Cuban Refugees

President Joe Biden is traveling to improve relations with Mexico and trying to solve the migrant crisis from the southern border. At the same time, the White House staff is criticizing the Florida governor on how he handles migrants after recent immigrants arrived in the state.

Read full story
376 comments
Texas State

Here's what Governor Abbott said to President Biden

When Governor Greg Abbott met President Joe Biden on the flight tarmac on Sunday, the Texas governor gave some key points in this Fox interview. Governor Abbott wanted President Biden to see some key issues on his visit to the southern border. This was President Biden’s first official visit to the southern border during his presidency.

Read full story
18 comments
Frisco, TX

Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near Future

Texas is getting a new theme park in near future. Currently, the theme park is located in Orlando, Florida, and Los Angeles, California. The news was announced on Wednesday that Frisco, Texas was getting a Universal Studio. The park will be located on vacant land off the Dallas North Tollway.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

New York Governor Hochul Gave Here State of the State Address But Didn't Mention Migrants

New York Governor Kathy Hochul took to the podium on Monday and gave her State of the State address. The governor spoke for 47 minutes covering several areas. Governor Hochul highlighted key initiatives she is aiming for by pointing out her plan for housing, mental health, and the criminal justice policy.

Read full story
18 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy