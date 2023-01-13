Mayor Adams Didn't Tell New Yorkers the Full Story on How Much this Will Cost

Photo by Twitter and Pexels

For months, New York Mayor Eric Adams has talked about migrants who arrived in the city. From hotels to tents, to the migrant center, this is becoming ss bigger problem for him to manage going into 2023.

Fortunately, Colorado decided not to bus migrants to the city as Governor Jared Polis changed his mind after talking to Adams . Polis was also planning to bus migrants to Chicago , but Mayor Lori Lightfoot convinced him not to.

So now, with about 40,000 migrants in the city, Mayor Adams has to figure out a way to find a $1 billion shortfall which the White House denied .

Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said Adams didn’t give everyone the full picture when he announced New York’s budget for FY 2023. Mayor Adams proposed a record-breaking $1.2 billion budget and this didn’t even include the cost of supporting migrants.

On January 13, Mayor Adams gave his response for support from the State of New York. Governor Kathy Hochul did not mention migrants in her recent State of the State speech .

Now, Mayor Adams released his plea for support to handle migrants who have arrived in the city.

“Three months ago, I spoke directly to New Yorkers about the crisis of asylum seekers that has driven our shelter system to record levels and strained our city. On that day, I said we would surpass the highest number of people in recorded history in our city’s shelter system and that every day after we would set a new record. We are now seeing more people arrive than we have ever seen — averaging over 400 people each day this last week, with 835 asylum seekers arriving on one single day alone, the largest single day arrival we’ve seen to date. All this is pushing New York City to the brink.

“Since last spring, the city has stepped up to welcome approximately 40,000 asylum seekers, providing them with shelter, food, and connections to a host of resources. We have opened 74 emergency shelters and four humanitarian relief centers at breakneck speed, and done this almost entirely on our own.

“We are at our breaking point. Based off our projections, we anticipate being unable to continue sheltering arriving asylum seekers on our own and have submitted an emergency mutual aid request to the State of New York beginning this weekend. This type of request, reserved only for dire emergencies, asks the state for support to shelter arriving asylum seekers as the city faces an immediate need for additional capacity. Our initial request is for shelter to accommodate 500 asylum seekers, but, as New York City continues to see numbers balloon, this estimate will increase as well.

“The absence of sorely needed federal immigration reform should not mean that this humanitarian crisis falls only on the shoulders of cities. We need support and aid from our federal and state partners and look forward to working together to meet this crisis head-on.”

