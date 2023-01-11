New York City, NY

New York Governor Hochul Gave Here State of the State Address But Didn't Mention Migrants

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1plJQa_0kB5HdQE00
Governor Hochul at her State of the State addressPhoto byFlickr

New York Governor Kathy Hochul took to the podium on Monday and gave her State of the State address. The governor spoke for 47 minutes covering several areas.

Governor Hochul highlighted key initiatives she is aiming for by pointing out her plan for housing, mental health, and the criminal justice policy.

Hochul mentioned everything except what New York City Mayor Eric Adams was looking for - funding to support the migrants in the city. Mayor Adams previously stated he needed $1 billion to support the migrants who were bused from Texas and others who arrived in the city.

It is likely the two political leaders talked behind closed doors.

After the governor’s speech, Mayor Adams showed his support in a statement:

“Governor Hochul’s State of the State outlined an ambitious agenda that would help make New York City stronger, safer, and more affordable for working families.”
“The governor’s proposals on housing, mental illness, and public safety reflect New York City’s priorities and build on the past year of partnership and collaboration between our administrations.”

Previously, Governor Hochul announced supporting migrants with a $3 million grant to provide free legal services.

Governor Hochul said:

"New York State has always been a beacon of hope, welcoming newly arrived immigrants with the promise of opportunity. By providing them with the legal tools and resources they need to thrive, New York State will continue to uplift those who are trying to build better lives for themselves and their families."

In late September, the governor launched New York’s State Institute of Immigration Integration Research & Policy to help immigrants transition in New York.

We’ll see what else Governor Hochul is planning to support Mayor Adams and migrants in New York.

Do you think Governor Hochul will support Mayor Adams and migrants?

