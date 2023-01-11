Here's What Governor Hobbs Said at Her State of the State Address

Governor Katie Hobbs at the State of the State address Photo by Twitter

On Monday, Governor Katie Hobbs gave her first State of the State address that gained applause from the audience. She outlined three key areas: Build a resilient, innovative, and prosperous Arizona.

In addition, she mentioned her plan for the Arizona border crisis. Over the past year, the southern border has seen a record of over 2.4 million migrants breaking the old record of 1.7 million in 2021 according to Customs and Border Patrol. In Yuma County, Arizona they saw 572,000 of these encounters.

Former Governor Doug Ducey did his best, but now Governor Hobbs will try to limit the number of migrants entering the state.

A day after President Joe Biden made his first official visit to the border, Governor Hobbs said in her first State of the State address:

“I am encouraged by the White House’s recent actions to finally visit the border and start proposing real steps to begin addressing the problems of the current system. And while optimistic, I will also continue to push Congress to do its job and pass comprehensive immigration reform.”

Governor Hobbs also mentioned speaking with local organizations.

According to KTAR News, she said :

“Speak to leaders in border communities and across our state and it’s clear they need real solutions after decades of failed leadership by both parties. We must take a holistic, realistic and humane approach to help solve this issue. That means supporting sheriffs and local law enforcement in impacted communities – and it also means supporting community centers and hospitals.”

The governor also made a call for the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to visit her state.

Here is a video of Governor Hobbs giving her State of the State address:

What do you think bout Governor Hobbs’ idea to work with other agencies on the border crisis?