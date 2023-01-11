This is What Governor Abbott Wrote to the Texas Public Utility Commission

Photo by Twitter

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has probably seen the memes and complaints about ERCOT. Well, yesterday he sent out a letter to the Public Utility Commission of Texas about the growing demand in the state.

The letter stated:

“After an extensive 18-month stakeholder engagement process and a review of the market designs analyzed in the reliability study commissioned by the PUC last year, the Performance Credit Mechanism (PCM) must be given strong consideration,” reads the letter. “As the Legislature has noted, a reliability standard must be the foundation of any reliability design. The PCM best meets this call because it is based on a reliability standard, incentivizes new dispatchable generation, and maintains Texas’ energy-only market. The fact that generators have already publicly committed to build thousands of new megawatts of dispatchable generation resources if the PCM is adopted and implemented by the PUC further supports this point.”

Governor Abbott's letter to the Public Utility Commission Photo by Twitter

Basically, Governor Abbott supported the effort of PUC but also encouraged the agency to take note of the growing demands of the state.

What does the PUC do?

According to its website, the mission of the PUC since 1975 is:

The Public Utility Commission of Texas regulates the state's electric, telecommunication, and water and sewer utilities, implements respective legislation, and offers customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints.

As Governor Abbott has worked with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas or ERCOT, he wants Texans to have reliable electricity to avoid power outages that have happened in the cold winters and hot summers .

Do you think Texas will see another power outage this winter?