Denver Adds 73 Migrants This Week While Announcing New Plans For Migrants

Governor Jared Polis recently adjusted his plan to send migrants to sanctuary cities. New York Mayor Eric Adams and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot complained as their own cities were overwhelmed by migrants bussed from Texas.

With little delay, Denver instituted a new policy for migrants as they were also overwhelmed. And, they probably didn’t like the change that their governor made.

Anything dealing with migrants is a lot of change as cities adapt and adjust as migrants continue arriving.

Denver actually received 73 migrants on Monday, January 9. This brings the total number of migrants they have served to 4,017 since December 9, 2022.

About one-fourth of the migrants are housed in shelters:

560 are in Denver’s Emergency Shelter

582 are in Partner Emergency shelter

The city is keeping the names and locations of the shelters private for privacy reasons.

With migrants continuing to arrive and a change in busing migrants out of the state, Denver instituted its own plan.

The Denver Office of Emergency Management tweeted :

“We do not have a timeline to decommission our emergency shelters at our rec centers. We are advancing our plans for transitioning the rec center shelters back to their original use. We are very early in the process, starting with limiting the migrants’ stay to two weeks.”

Denver is only allowing migrants to stay in shelters for 14 days.

City spokeswoman Jill Lis said this will help migrants prepare to stay in Denver or move on to other locations.

“They’ll get tapped into resources that’ll help them kind of move on in their journey, and so then transitioning them to other shelter locations, or reunifying those with family members either in Denver, in Colorado, out of state, those kinds of things.”

Mayor Hancock announces new plan for shelters

Mayor Michael Hancock wants to restore rec centers back to their intended purpose as some were transitioned into temporary shelters.

Mayor Hancock said :

“We gotta get the rec centers back to their intended purpose.”

Residents of Denver were also happy that President Joe Biden made his first official visit to a border city in El Paso, Texas to see the issues they are dealing with.

