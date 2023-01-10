President Biden's Visit to Mexico has Potential For Texas Border Cities

President Joe Biden and Mexican President López Obrador Photo by Twitter

President Joe Biden made news on Sunday as he made his first official visit to a border city in his current position. This comes close to two years after getting elected as president and news about migration became a hot topic.

On the president’s brief visit to El Paso, he talked to political leaders including a “greeting” from Governor Greg Abbott who gave President Biden a letter listing issues about the immigration problem that you can see here .

Then President Biden met with groups supporting the migrant crisis. Prior to his arrival, he announced a new plan to allow 30,000 migrants to enter the country a month. The only restriction was they needed the proper paperwork or they would be expelled.

The plan also included continuing the Trump-era Title 42 plan even though it initially focused on COVID.

Democratic Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey said :

“The Biden administration’s decision to expand Title 42, a disastrous and inhumane relic of the Trump Administration’s racist immigration agenda, is an affront to restoring rule of law at the border.”

After the five-hour visit in Texas, President Biden continued on with his initial itinerary to see Mexican President López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City. This visit was part of the North American Leaders Summit.

The intent of the president’s visit was to talk about the border crisis as well as talk about climate change, energy, and the supply chain.

López Obrador said :

“We don’t want to anticipate things, but this is part of what we are going to talk about at the summit. We support this type of measures, to give people options, alternatives,” he said, adding that “the numbers may be increased.”

Though President Obrador said this, nothing is set in stone. A lot of details need to be worked out.

Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan said:

“What we need is to see how the program announced last week works in practice, what if any adjustments need to be made to that program and then we can talk about taking the next steps.”

For the United States, this was the first time a U.S. President has visited Mexico since 2014 under President Obama.

Do you think President Biden’s visit will help border cities in Texas with migrants?