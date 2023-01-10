President Biden and Governor Hobbs Lay Out Their Initial Plan For Migrants

President Biden on a border tour in El Paso and Governor Katie Hobbs Photo by Twitter

On Sunday, President Joe Biden made his first official visit to a border city in El Paso, Texas . The president was able to see the border fence dividing the two countries and informed about the migrants who cross.

President Biden said at his visit to El Paso:

“They need a lot of resources. We’re going to get it for them.”

The first visit brings encouragement to a lot of border cities as the number of migrants continues to overwhelm these places.

On Monday in Arizona, Cochise County Sherriff Mark Daniels said to KTAR News 92.3 Arizona’s Morning News:

“When the president stated … ‘I’m going to bring you the resources,’ I hope that’s just not resources to El Paso, Texas, and I hope it’s more than humanitarian relief. We need border security.”

Daniels added:

“I credit the president for going to the southwest border – that’s the first step of recognizing we have a problem.”

Prior to the visit, President Biden announced his immigration plan which would reduce the number of migrants crossing. He limited the number to 30,000 people who can legally cross the border but need the proper paperwork. If not, then they are immediately expelled from the country.

Biden referenced that these are the only people who can immigrate under his immigration plan - Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

Governor Hobbs leaked her immigration plan

After only a week in office, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs leaked what she plans to do with migrants who enter the state.

She told NPR that she would work with other cities that welcome migrants. She referenced how under Governor Ducey that migrants were bussed to Washington, D.C. but she wants to do something similar.

Governor Hobbs said she would work with cities that welcome migrants.

You can hear other ideas that are on Governor Hobbs' agenda.

Do you think the President and Governor Hobbs have a good idea to support migrants?