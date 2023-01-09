Mayor Adams was Given a Positive Decision From Colorado's Democratic Governor About Migrants

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hHO3O_0k8UwJiB00
Mayor Eric Adams and Colorado Governor Jared PolisPhoto byTwitter

Mayor Eric Adams has one less issue to worry about as the second week of the year starts. Last week, he was worried that Colorado was going to be another problem for him as the city manages the 16,000 migrants who arrived. Governor Jared Polis was planning to bus migrants to New York City but has changed his mind.

The complaints from Mayor Adams and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot helped the Democratic Governor change his decision. Colorado is not a sanctuary state so Governor Polis will have to either manage the migrants who arrived or help them as best as he can.

It was only a few days ago that Mayor Adams expressed his concern and anger at Governor Polis over a radio interview on “Sid & Friends in the Morning”. Colorado has received migrants primarily from El Paso, Texas which has received a large number of migrants over the past few weeks and most of the last year.

Yesterday, President Joe Biden made his first official visit to a border city, El Paso, during his time as president.

Now that Mayor Adams doesn’t have to worry about Colorado sending more migrants to New York City, now he can focus on the current migrants he has.

Recently, one of the city’s identified shelters, Stewart Hotel, told migrants “The shelter is at full capacity.”

New York has four identified migrant shelters. Mayor Adams may have to reopen tent city that he closed down as the number of migrants decreased last November. Tent city was located on Randall’s Island and cost taxpayers about $325,000.

With Title 42 on hold, this gives Mayor Adams some time to prepare for a possible big increase in migrants. Title 42 is a COVID-era policy that prevents from migrants entering the United States. The Supreme Court delayed ending the policy last month and will reconsider its future in the next two months.

Recently, the White House told Mayor Adams he was denied getting his $1 billion request to help support migrants.

What do you think Mayor Adams will do next?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Mayor Eric Adams migrants# Colorado Governor Jared Polis# New York migrants# Colorado migrants# Texas migrants

Comments / 50

Published by

Sharing information about Texas, politics, and the movers and shakers you need to know.

El Paso, TX
37K followers

More from Tom Handy

New York City, NY

Mayor Adams Didn't Tell New Yorkers the Full Story on How Much this Will Cost

For months, New York Mayor Eric Adams has talked about migrants who arrived in the city. From hotels to tents, to the migrant center, this is becoming ss bigger problem for him to manage going into 2023.

Read full story
94 comments
Texas State

Why Governor Greg Abbott Calls Migrants an Invasion On the Southern Border

Governor Greg Abbott announced that migrants were entering Texas dressed in camouflage gear. But this was not the first time migrants crossed wearing camouflage. Four years ago, 31 Guatemalan migrants were apprehended by Customs and Border Patrol wearing camouflage gear on November 5, 2019, in El Paso, Texas.

Read full story
26 comments

Migrants Have a New App that Allows Them to Legally Enter the Country

Migrants trying to enter the United States have a new toy to use to gain legal access. The new idea was mentioned to President Joe Biden after he gave his immigration plan a week ago. The idea allows migrants to use the CBP One app.

Read full story
717 comments
New York City, NY

New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?

Migrants in New York City have been the recent news over the past several months. This left another segment of the population in the dark as they reached a new record high in October. The Colation for the Homeless said there were 66,000 homeless in the city.

Read full story
71 comments
Florida State

White House Criticizes Governor DeSantis on How He is Handling Cuban Refugees

President Joe Biden is traveling to improve relations with Mexico and trying to solve the migrant crisis from the southern border. At the same time, the White House staff is criticizing the Florida governor on how he handles migrants after recent immigrants arrived in the state.

Read full story
257 comments
Texas State

Here's what Governor Abbott said to President Biden

When Governor Greg Abbott met President Joe Biden on the flight tarmac on Sunday, the Texas governor gave some key points in this Fox interview. Governor Abbott wanted President Biden to see some key issues on his visit to the southern border. This was President Biden’s first official visit to the southern border during his presidency.

Read full story
13 comments
Frisco, TX

Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near Future

Texas is getting a new theme park in near future. Currently, the theme park is located in Orlando, Florida, and Los Angeles, California. The news was announced on Wednesday that Frisco, Texas was getting a Universal Studio. The park will be located on vacant land off the Dallas North Tollway.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

New York Governor Hochul Gave Here State of the State Address But Didn't Mention Migrants

New York Governor Kathy Hochul took to the podium on Monday and gave her State of the State address. The governor spoke for 47 minutes covering several areas. Governor Hochul highlighted key initiatives she is aiming for by pointing out her plan for housing, mental health, and the criminal justice policy.

Read full story
18 comments
Arizona State

Here's What Governor Hobbs Said at Her State of the State Address

On Monday, Governor Katie Hobbs gave her first State of the State address that gained applause from the audience. She outlined three key areas: Build a resilient, innovative, and prosperous Arizona.

Read full story
25 comments
Texas State

This is What Governor Abbott Wrote to the Texas Public Utility Commission

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has probably seen the memes and complaints about ERCOT. Well, yesterday he sent out a letter to the Public Utility Commission of Texas about the growing demand in the state.

Read full story
54 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Adds 73 Migrants This Week While Announcing New Plans For Migrants

Governor Jared Polis recently adjusted his plan to send migrants to sanctuary cities. New York Mayor Eric Adams and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot complained as their own cities were overwhelmed by migrants bussed from Texas.

Read full story
36 comments
Texas State

President Biden's Visit to Mexico has Potential For Texas Border Cities

President Joe Biden made news on Sunday as he made his first official visit to a border city in his current position. This comes close to two years after getting elected as president and news about migration became a hot topic.

Read full story
107 comments
El Paso, TX

President Biden and Governor Hobbs Lay Out Their Initial Plan For Migrants

On Sunday, President Joe Biden made his first official visit to a border city in El Paso, Texas. The president was able to see the border fence dividing the two countries and informed about the migrants who cross.

Read full story
594 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott Greeted President Biden and Gave Him this Letter Blaming Him for the Border Crisis

On Sunday, January 8, President Joe Biden made his first official visit to a border city. He got a first-hand look at the southern border with Mexico as he met with local representatives in El Paso.

Read full story
118 comments
Chicago, IL

Mayor Lightfoot Received the Best News From This Democratic State Concerning Migrants

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has one thing to be happy about lately concerning migrants. The state of Colorado will not bus their migrants to the city. After Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Mayor Lightfoot talked, the governor decided not to bus migrants to the city. Lightfoot is already having issues supporting the current migrants who were bused from Texas last year.

Read full story
106 comments
Texas State

Texas Governor Abbott Says President Biden's visit to the Border is All For Show and a Photo Op

Since Governor Greg Abbott started Operation Lone Star, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas National Guard has been busy. They apprehended 340,000 illegal immigrants and more than 23,000 criminal arrests. Additionally, they reported more than 21,000 felony charges. In governor ‘a Abbott’s fight against fentanyl, the Department of Public Safety seized over 355 million lethal doses of the drug.

Read full story
869 comments
New York City, NY

White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their Priority

With New York City supporting migrants who were bused from a Republican state, a Democratic state, and migrants who made their way to the city, Mayor Eric Adams is struggling. He recently announced he needed $1 billion to help the migrants.

Read full story
1366 comments
Colorado State

Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over Migrants

Colorado Governor Jared Polis began sending migrants to New York City and Chicago. The migrants initially came from Texas after crossing the Texas-Mexican border. This caused the city of Denver to get overwhelmed and Mayor Michael Hancock declared a State of Emergency in December.

Read full story
1523 comments
Arizona State

Arizona Spent $175 Million on Shipping Containers and Some Believe They Were Effective

Former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey wanted to protect the state from migrants by placing shipping containers along the southern border with Mexico. Now that the federal government wanted the containers removed, this cost the state around $175 million.

Read full story
1627 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy