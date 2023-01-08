Texas Governor Abbott Says President Biden's visit to the Border is All For Show and a Photo Op

Governor Greg Abbott reacting to President Joe Biden's visit to the border Photo by YouTube

Since Governor Greg Abbott started Operation Lone Star, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas National Guard has been busy. They apprehended 340,000 illegal immigrants and more than 23,000 criminal arrests. Additionally, they reported more than 21,000 felony charges. In governor ‘a Abbott’s fight against fentanyl, the Department of Public Safety seized over 355 million lethal doses of the drug.

Now with President Joe Biden making his first trip to the southern border to get a first-hand look at the situation, Governor Abbott thinks this is all for show and a photo op, and not much will come out of it.

Biden is planning to stop in Mexico to talk to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. You can see here President Biden as he discussed his visit to the border.

Governor Abbott said:

"I think what his proposal is going to do is to entice even more people to come here illegally. Biden talked about the Republicans having no plan. Republicans do have a plan to secure the border. Biden has no plan to secure the border. Americans are angry and frustrated. It's time for Biden to lay out details about how he will stop illegal immigrants coming across our border."

President Biden recently announced his plan on immigration but his numbers will continue to cause problems for Texas and other border states.

Biden’s plan will allow 30,000 migrants a month to enter the country as long as they are from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. But they have to have the proper paperwork to legally cross the border.

With 30,000 people a month coming to America, this comes out to 360,000 a year. Though the numbers are lower than the over 2 million who entered the United States last year, this will still cause Texas to bus them to sanctuary cities.

Two sanctuary cities that Governor Abbott buses migrants to last year, New York City and Chicago, are complaining about the number of migrants they currently have. And the two mayors, Eric Adams and Lori Lightfoot are asking for more money as their funds are depleted.

Do you think President Biden will come up with a new strategy after his visit to the border?