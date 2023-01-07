New York City, NY

White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their Priority

Tom Handy

Karine Jean-Pierre and Mayor Eric AdamsPhoto byTwitter

With New York City supporting migrants who were bused from a Republican state, a Democratic state, and migrants who made their way to the city, Mayor Eric Adams is struggling. He recently announced he needed $1 billion to help the migrants.

Well, in a press conference White House Secretary press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, politely said New York was not the priority for the Biden administration.

She said New York was already given $8 million and added:

“As the Department of Homeland Security announced yesterday, we are indeed increasing funding available to border cities and those cities receiving an influx of migrants.”

Jean-Pierre added:

“But for any specific on that funding to New York City, I would refer you to DHS.
“But as I just stated, the Department of Homeland Security did announce additional funding and so we are going to make those border cities definitely a priority as they are dealing with increasing migration.”

So border cities are the priority for the administration as cities like El Paso make the news as the city has migrants living in the street, airport, bus station, and other areas. El Paso will also be the first border city that President Joe Biden visits on Sunday before his political trip to Mexico.

On Wednesday, Mayor Adams said in a press conference:

“I’m not going to sit back and allow New Yorkers to carry the burden of a man-made crisis. This must be fixed. This has to be fixed.”

Adams claims the city is supporting 35,700 migrants who have arrived in the city which overwhelms the city's resources.

Mayor Adams as well as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are struggling as the cost to support migrants exploded their budget. In Lightfoot’s case, the State of Illinois told her they were out of money after giving her $120 million to support migrants.

How do you think Mayor Adams will continue to fund migrants?

