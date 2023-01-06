Arizona Spent $175 Million on Shipping Containers and Some Believe They Were Effective

Former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey wanted to protect the state from migrants by placing shipping containers along the southern border with Mexico. Now that the federal government wanted the containers removed, this cost the state around $175 million.

To install the containers, taxpayers paid $120 million to install 3,000 containers. Since the walls are coming down, this costs taxpayers an additional $75 million to remove them.

Under the Biden administration, 1 million migrants have crossed the Arizona border according to Fox News.

But several people in Arizona believe the containers were worth it.

Yuma Mayor Douglas Nichols said:

"The shipping containers are working. They're closing the gaps. They've closed off the most active areas."

With the containers in place, this also helped the Board Patrol agents since they knew where migrants were entering the state.

National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art del Cueto said:

“It makes it easier operationally so the agents know where people are going to be crossing through the open gaps.”

Pasquinelli Produce Company President Alex Muller said:

"It was working. It wasn't bothering the farmers. It wasn't bothering anybody that lives on the border because it doesn't affect them. And they're gone. In one day."
"There was nothing impacting the environment in any way. That’s ridiculous."

Then a fifth-generation farmer Hank Auza said the containers helped Border Patrol.

"It helped funnel the people to a certain location to where then the Border Patrol could manage them easier."

Current Governor Katie Hobbs was not a fan of the shipping containers.

The office of Governor Hobbs issued the following statement concerning the shipping containers:

"Governor Hobbs has said from the start that these shipping containers are an expensive political stunt that did nothing to address the real issues at the border."

Now that Governor Hobbs is in office, residents anticipate what is her plan to solve the border crisis. Here are some thoughts the governor shared as part of her 100-day plan.

What did you think about the shipping containers?

