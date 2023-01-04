Colorado Found a Solution to its Migrant Problem - These Cities Aren't Going to Like it

Governor Jared Polis Photo by Twitter

Denver, Colorado has received over 3,500 migrants and the city is overwhelmed by the influx of new arrivals. The migrants arrived with little money, support, and have to get integrated into a new country to fit in.

In the middle of last month, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock declared a State of Emergency .

Now, Colorado Governor Jared Polis found a solution to help the city. Polis is sending migrants to other cities including New York City and Chicago, both cities that have received buses from Texas Governor Greg Abbott and El Paso Texas Mayor Oscar Leeser. The two sanctuary cities have struggled with the arrival of migrants.

According to Politico, Governor Polis said the state has been sending migrants for months to New York City. Recent winter weather issues have slowed down the movement of migrants and now many are traveling by bus.

Governor Polis said :

“There is a lot of pent-up demand right now and a lot of frustration among our migrants who have been trapped for a week or two in a place they didn’t want to be through no fault of their own.”

Mayor Hancock appreciates the support that Governor Polis and the state are providing.

Hancock said in a statement:

“Over the past month, more than 3,500 migrants and asylum-seekers have traveled to Denver from the southern border. Every day nearly twice as many new arrivals are coming to Denver than are leaving, and each night 1,800 migrants are being sheltered in our community. States and cities not on the border are ill-equipped to address these challenges, and absent federal support and leadership, we’re left to strategize and take actions to ensure this vulnerable population – people who’ve come here with no resources or means – are safe and treated humanely.

I appreciate Gov. Polis and the State for leaning in to support those coming to our city to reach their preferred destinations, and to help reduce the number of people in our shelters and more quickly connect them with community supports and other options. I’ve talked with other mayors around the country and we’re united in our call for Congress to work with the Biden Administration to provide the assistance we need to manage this situation.”

As Denver’s problem improves, the problem will likely increase in Chicago and New York City as more migrants arrive.

Denver is also asking other cities for support:

Do you think Denver and Colorado found a good solution to its problem?