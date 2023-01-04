Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This State

Mayor Adams and migrants arriving in New York City Photo by Twitter

New York Mayor Eric Adams received bad news that he was not expecting from this state. Adams said the state of Colorado was sending migrants to his city which is already overwhelmed by the number of new visitors.

On Tuesday, Mayor Adams said on the WABC radio show “Sid and Friends in the morning”:

“We received over 30,000 asylum seekers that are in need of not only shelter, but food, education for children, health care and some of the basic items that are needed.”

“Now, we were notified yesterday that the governor of Colorado has now stated that they are going to be sending migrants to places like New York and Chicago. This is just unfair for local governments to have to take on this national obligation. We’ve done our job. There’s no more room at the inn.”

The migrants in Colorado arrived from El Paso Texas where Mayor Adams had received buses from this city last year as the city was using the same method as Texas Governor Greg Abbott. So, New York is used to buses arriving from Texas and Adams didn’t expect they would come from Colorado.

Last year Mayor Adams rented out cruise ships and created a tent city for migrants which cost the city millions. Tent city was closed weeks after it opened as the number of migrants slowed down. Now, it appears the mayor may have to re-open tent city.

Last October, Adams said Texas should stop sending buses to his city. Now Colorado is joining and sending migrants to New York.

Mayor Adams will have a busy year as he has to refocus on supporting migrants on a tight budget.

Adams even called out for support from President Joe Biden.

On the radio show, Adams said:

"It's a real embarrassment, I believe, on a national level, and we must have an appropriate response. We have had conversations around the issues on migrants for decades. This is a national issue. It must have a national response."

What do you think about how Mayo Adams will respond to handling more migrants arriving?