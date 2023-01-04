If Governor Hobbs isn’t Careful, Arizona will Become the New Migrant Crisis in America

Katie Hobbs sworn in as Arizona governor as migrants look over shipping containers Photo by Twitter

As Governor Doug Ducey left office, his shipping containers are coming down allowing migrants to easily cross the porous southern border. This creates a big problem for newly elected Katie Hobbs who just walked into Governor’s office on January 2.

Last year, the southern border saw more than 2.4 million migrants cross from Mexico. The majority were through Texas and the long border connecting it with Mexico. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is using the National Guard and Department of Public Safety to help curb the migrants crossing.

From the millions who crossed into the country, Arizona captured over 572,000 migrants primarily in Yuma. Recent news from Arizona representatives fear things are getting worse this year and the year has just begun.

With the shipping container wall coming down, Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines told Fox News:

"Removing those containers allows people to walk straight across. This adds to our already full plate."

With Title 42 still in place, the absence of this law would be catastrophic for border states.

Arizona was one of 19 states that wanted to keep Title 42 even though COVID-19 was not as deadly as it was two years ago.

The outgoing Arizona Attorney General Mark Branovich said :

"We as the states tried to intervene to protect our interest, and the Biden administration disagreed, saying the states didn't have an interest. I think the events of the last two years, whether it's on a cost in health care, whether it's the costs of incarceration or whether it's the costs in lost lives — Every state in the United States now is a border state, and we all have an interest in making sure we have a secure border."

Though Arizona may not reach the number of migrants crossing the southern border, the numbers could increase this year and be higher than it was in 2022.

Do you think Governor Hobbs has a plan for Arizona’s borders?