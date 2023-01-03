Mayor Hancock Asks For Help to Support Migrants

Mayor Michael Hancock and a migrant shelter Photo by Twitter

Last month in December, Denver crossed 3,000 migrants the city has supported. This led Mayor Michael Hancock to declare a State of Emergency .

The city is already projected to spend $3 million supporting migrants and the number is likely to increase.

Yesterday on January 2, Denver received 225 migrants who arrived. This brings the total number of migrants to 3,485 which the city has supported since December 9, 2022.

With the migrants the city supports, the Mayor is reaching out for more help as he wrote a letter to the Archdiocese of Denver asking for space to house migrants. The city has already spent $1.1 million without outside assistance.

Mayor Hancock said in the letter:

“The lack of an adequate government response is what leads me to renew a call I made to communities of faith and other non-governmental charities to help address dire human needs and a steady migration of people to our city.”

He wrote to the Archdiocese of Denver stating “urgent humanitarian need in our community.”

Hancock added :

“If there are additional ways the Archdiocese and Holy Catholic community may want to engage with the city in addressing this challenge, we would be ever grateful.”

Mikeyla Ortega the communications manager with Denver’s Office of Emergency Management said:

“I think Denver is on the map and we’ll continue to receive people and we’ll need everybody in (the) community to be a part of welcoming in a way that respects people’s human dignity and facilitates those without loves ones become Coloradans in the long term.”

