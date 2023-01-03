$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix Airport

Governor Ducey, Governor-elect Hobbs and Arizona migrants Photo by Twitter

If you’ve been to the Phoenix Airport lately, you may have seen some passengers flying to start a new life. Many migrants are dropped off at the airport as they move on to a new destination.

Airport officials say they see between 200 to 300 migrants every day who were dropped off by Non-government organizations and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

Many migrants arrive in the United States searching for the American Dream.

The migrants arrived from countries such as Cuba, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Colombia, Guyana, Ecuador, Peru, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, Afghanistan, Russia, and Georgia.

One man from Cuba said :

"Like all Cubans, it's the American dream."

Another migrant said:

"The whole world loves America, everyone wants to come here."

Ducey’s wall is coming down

Texas recently placed containers on its border taking a play from Arizona. Recently, Governor Doug Ducey moved shipping containers to help curb the number of migrants entering Arizona from Mexico. The containers were placed in Yum with a price tag of $6 million.

The federal government asked Ducey to take the walls down, and they are now getting moved.

Governor Ducey’s spokesperson C.J. Karamargin said the shipping containers help decrease the number of migrants crossing the Arizona-Mexico border.

Karamargin said :

"What we need is a permanent solution, not another temporary one."

Governor Ducey wanted to stop the migrants from entering his state. Now as he leaves office, Governor-elect Katie Hobbs will come in with a new strategy as she was not a fan of the shipping container.

What do you think Governor-elect Hobbs will do to stop migrants?