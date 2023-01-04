Governor Abbott Bused More Migrants to the Home of Vice President Harris in Late December

Migrants arriving in Washington, D.C. Photo by Twitter

On Thursday, December 29, a bus of migrants arrived early near the home of Vice Present Kamala Harris in the Naval Observatory. This is less than a week after sending three buses to Washington, D.C. which caused a lot of backlash for Texas Governor Greg Abbott .

In April last year, that was the first time Governor Abbott sent migrant buses to the nation’s capital. The intent was to show President Joe Biden the border state was facing as migrants were crossing.

Then in mid-September, Vice President Kamala Harris said the border was secure. This irked Governor Abbott and since then he began busing migrants to the Vice President’s home .

Also in September, Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a Public Emergency as the city was overwhelmed by the number of migrants. She also created the Office of Migrant Services to provide services for newly arrived migrants.

Mayor Bowser said :

“With this plan, we are staying true to our DC values and building a system that will support a compassionate, consistent, and well-coordinated response. This is a new challenge for DC, but I feel confident that if we lead with our values, and if we put the right systems in place – which we are doing with the Office of Migrant Services, then we will lead a response that makes our community proud.”

As the country waits for the U.S. Supreme Court to review Title 42 , the policy that prevents migrants from entering the country based on COVID, this gives legislators time to come up with a plan to handle migrants crossing the border.

The Supreme Court is expected to review Title 42 in two months from now.

This also gives the Biden administration time to determine the future of migrants as well.

Do you think U.S. legislators will come up with a plan for migrants?