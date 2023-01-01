Award-Winning Actress-Singer Bette Midler Shared Fake News On Texas Governor Abbott

Governor Abbott and Bette Midler Photo by Twitter

Christmas is over, but award-winning actress and singer Bette Midler shared a tweet that gained over 7 million likes. And, the tweet was fake news. The tweet was about Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

On December 25, Governor Abbott shared a tweet wishing a Merry Christmas on Twitter. The picture was of him and his wife and daughter.

But Midler took the photo and added a few extra words and shared the fake news.

Here is Governor Abbott’s tweet:

“From our family to yours, Merry Christmas!”

Governor Abbott tweeted on Christmas Photo by Twitter

Then here is Bette Midler’s tweet:

"We celebrated Christmas Eve by putting migrants on a bus and kicking them out into the freezing cold. May the joy of Christ's birth fill your heart as it did ours. Merry Christmas from the Abbott family."

Bette Midler's fake Governor Abbott tweet Photo by Twitter

The actress has a large following of 2.1 million. And, her name carries a lot of weight as people have either seen her in movies or heard her from her music career.

So Midler’s tweet carried a lot of weight to people who do not follow Governor Abbott’s Twitter page.

Midler has not acted in years but she has become more political on her Twitter account. Past tweets show she is not a fan of President Donald Trump, supports Hillary Clinton when she ran for President, and is not a fan of the National Rifle Association.

Governor Abbott has drawn a lot of attention this year as he started busing migrants to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago, and Philadelphia. The governor even bused migrants to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Abbott wanted to get President Joe Biden to do more for Texas and other border states as migrants crossed the United States-Mexican border.

So his political moves have drawn a lot of controversies nationally.

In 2023, it is unlikely Abbott will slow down busing migrants to these sanctuary cities unless Congress makes changes to the immigration policy.

Do you think Bette Midler was wrong in sharing fake news?