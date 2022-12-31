Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from Texas

Tom Handy

Philadelphia welcomes migrants who arrived from Texas

The City of Philadelphia announced they have received its fifteenth bus from Texas on Thursday, December 29 at 30th Street Station. Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent the first bus on November 16.

Approximately 60 migrants arrived, and they were originally from Colombia, Cuba, Panama, Peru, Nicaragua, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, and Venezuela. Of the arrivals, 43 of the migrants were transported to the North Philly migrant processing center on E. Lucerne Street.

Philadelphia is the fourth city that Texas sent migrants to this year as the state sees thousands of migrants cross the border. The numbers have slowed down recently as the U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts kept Title 42 in place. Title 42 is a COVID-era policy that prevents migrants from crossing the border.

The Supreme Court expects to re-look at the policy again in two months. This should also give Congress and cities time to prepare if Title 42 ends.

It was expected thousands of migrants would have crossed the Texas-Mexican border a day if Title 42 ended.

Local residents are encouraged to support migrants by making donations to the Philadelphia Welcoming Fund. The city has partnered with several local non-profits and agencies as they support the migrants.

Mayor Jim Kenney has criticized Texas Governor Greg Abbott as he busses migrants to sanctuary cities. The Governor has also bussed migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago.

Kenney has said Governor Abbott has a:

“purposefully cruel policy using immigrant families as pawns.”

Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly says the United States needs to fix its broken immigration policy. Arizona also sees migrants cross its border with Mexico.

Do you think Philadelphia is ready to handle supporting migrants in 2023?

# Philadelphia migrants# Texas migrants# Title 42# Governor Abbott migrants# Texas politics

