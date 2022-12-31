Governor Abbott Released His End of Year Statement on Operation Lone Star and Migrants

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZknQi_0jykALzJ00
Texas Governor Greg AbbottPhoto byTwitter

On December 29, 2022, Texas Governor Greg Abbott provided details on how Operation Lone Star went for the year.

In the spring, Governor Abbott wanted to get the attention of President Joe Biden as migrants were crossing the border. So he sent the first bus of migrants to the Capital in Washington, D.C.

Since then, Abbott continued busing migrants to the capital, New York City, Chicago, and then Philadelphia.

Since December 29, Governor Abbott has bused over 16,000 migrants to sanctuary cities:

  • Over 9,000 migrants to Washington, D.C. since April 13
  • Over 4,900 migrants to New York City since August 5
  • Over 1,500 migrants to Chicago since August 31
  • Over 600 migrants to Philadelphia since November 15

In July, Governor Abbott released the Executive Order to authorize the Texas National Guard and Department of Public Safety.

He said:

"While President Biden refuses to do his job and enforce the immigration laws enacted by Congress, the State of Texas is once again stepping up and taking unprecedented action to protect Americans and secure our southern border. The cartels have become emboldened and enriched by President Biden's open border policies, smuggling in record numbers of people, weapons, and deadly drugs like fentanyl. I have authorized the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety to begin returning illegal immigrants to the border to stop this criminal enterprise endangering our communities."

With Title 42 temporarily in place, this should give Texas some space and time to prepare for the end of the COVID-era policy that was started under President Trump.

How do you think the politics handling migrants will be in 2023?

