The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas Residents

Great Wolf Lodge Scottsdale Arizona Photo by Writer

Several times a year, I have made drives to Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona. The last visit was in October where I caught the Arizona Cardinals - Philadelphia Eagles game.

You see, you are driving across two states to reach a big city but the drive from El Paso and other Texas cities makes the trip worth it. Dallas is in Texas but the drive is an additional 2 or 3 more hours.

Driving from El Paso to Dallas takes about 9 hours. The drive from El Paso to Phoenix takes about 6 hours. Driving to Dallas will require a few more stops than the drive to Phoenix and could take longer than you think it would, especially if you travel with family.

Things to do in Phoenix/Scottsdale

I am a foodie and have tried out a few places to eat. These are some of the places I have tried and liked:

Butters Pancakes & Cafe

When I searched on Yelp, the pictures caught my eye and I have visited the restaurant three times and have not had one complaint. Service is great and the food is incredible. There are three locations in Scottsdale.

Photo by Writer

Great Wolf Lodge

If you have been to the GWL in Dallas, it isn’t the same in Phoenix. Maybe my kids are a little older but for adults, there wasn’t as much to do here.

I ate here for breakfast and was very disappointed with the meal. I would not recommend eating here.

Movie Theater

Harkins Theatres Scottsdale

If you have been to Alamo Drafthouse or Flixbrew, this is probably the closest thing to those theaters. The seats are extra large and you order your meal in the theater. And the pretzels are huge so you won’t get the little pretzel nuggets like they are at AMC theaters.

Photo by Writer

Musical Instrument Museum (MIM)

If you are a fan of music, then you should take a trip to the Musical Instrument Museum. This is a huge facility with musical instruments you have probably never seen before. The museum is on two floors so you will need to plan for this. The museum was not busy when I visited. Also, you pick up a little walking guide device that tells you the story of the musical piece when you get close to the instrument.

Photo by Writer

Visiting Phoenix and Scottsdale has a lot to offer and much more than I mentioned here. Plus, it is a little closer to visit than Dallas.

Have you visited Phoenix or Scottsdale before?