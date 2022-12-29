The Delay of Title 42 is Helping Arizona Officials and Giving Them Time

Governor-elect Katie Hobbs and migrants captured in Arizona Photo by Twitter

On Tuesday, December 27, the Supreme Court gave a sigh of relief to border states as they delayed ending Title 42. Title 42 is a COVID-era order the prevents migrants from entering the United States over COVID reasons.

Many states and cities were prepared for Title 42 to end on December 21 but Supreme Court Justice John Roberts kept the policy in place. After review, the court will keep the policy in place until February when they meet to discuss the law.

This brought a big sign of relief to Arizona residents as the state borders Mexico.

Despite the barriers emplaced by outgoing Governor Doug Ducey, this also gives incoming Governor Katie Hobbs time to come up with a plan when Title 42 ends. Hobbs was not a fan of the shipping containers that Governor Ducey placed along the border.

Hobbs has stated that the Biden administration isn’t doing enough for border states. So this also gives the Biden administration and Congress time to figure out a plan as well.

She said:

We need real action on immigration reform. We need real border security.”

Hobbs comes into office on January 5, 2023.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Daniels said:

“It gives communities both on the border and also in our county a sigh of relief. But also it gives us some time and opportunity for the federal government to engage in putting an operational plan together.”

He added:

“The border in such a chaotic state. Right now, they need this time right now to come up with an operational plan to address it.”

“Border people will tell you that all the way up to their leadership that [the feds] have to engage and they have to embrace communities. At the end of the day, it’s all about communities and citizens in this country.”

What do you think Governor-elect Hobbs should do?