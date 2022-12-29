Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping Migrants

Photo by Twitter

Recently Arizona Governor Doug Ducey lined up shipping containers to stop migrants from crossing the Arizona-Mexican border. This drew a lot of controversy from locals and the federal government who eventually sued the governor for placing the containers on federal land. Now, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is doing the same.

After Title 42 was approved by the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, shipping containers appeared along the Texas-Mexican border. The containers were placed along the El Paso border where the city recently claimed a State of Emergency.

Last week almost two miles of border fencing was placed by the Texas National Guard to prevent migrants from crossing the border.

Previously, the National Guard placed concertina wire along the border to prevent migrants from entering the city. Recently, they placed nine metal shipping containers along the Rio Grande.

On Tuesday, Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino said the city had nothing to do with the containers:

“That authorization does not come from the City of El Paso. We have no optics on that. I don’t know who sent them out there.”

El Paso has set up a migrant processing center in northeast El Paso to help with migrants entering the city.

The El Paso Border Patrol spokesperson Carlos Rivera said :

"Assisting others, you know like the central processing center which we all know has been run over capacity."

The facility can hold up to 1,000 migrants. In addition, El Paso is using two vacant schools to house migrants . They are using Bassett and Morehead Middle Schools that were vacant as the district reorganizes and transforms El Paso Independent School District.

Do you think the migrant situation will get better or worse in 2023?