Texas Prepares for the Extension of Title 42

Governor Abbott thanking DPS Photo by Twitter

On Tuesday, December 27, the U.S. Supreme Court announced Title 42 will remain in effect. The decision was not unanimous as several judges dissented. Judges voted 5-4 to keep Title 42 in place.

Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented from the court's ruling.

Gorsuch wrote the court's decision on the states' emergency request was "unwise." 19 states wanted to keep Title 42 in place.

"The emergency on which those (Title 42) orders were premised has long since lapsed."

After the Supreme Court announcement, President Biden said :

“The court is not going to decide until June apparently, and in the meantime, we have to enforce it— but I think it’s overdue.”

President Biden shares his thought on the Supreme Court decision on Title 42 Photo by Twitter

The Department of Homeland Security released this statement:

As required by today’s Supreme Court order, the Title 42 public health order will remain in effect, and individuals who attempt to enter the United States unlawfully will continue to be expelled to Mexico or their home country.

People should not listen to the lies of smugglers who take advantage of vulnerable migrants, putting lives at risk. The border is not open, and we will continue to fully enforce our immigration laws.

We will continue to manage the border, but we do so within the constraints of a decades-old immigration system that everyone agrees is broken. We need Congress to pass the comprehensive immigration reform legislation President Biden proposed the day he took office.

Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch dissented from the court's ruling Tuesday, joined by Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. The court's decision on the states' emergency request was "unwise," Gorsuch wrote.

"The emergency on which those (Title 42) orders were premised has long since lapsed."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott was preparing for the end of Title 42. The Supreme Court decision gives him a little more time as he works on the border wall with Mexico.

City representatives have called on for more support from the Biden administration as they support migrants in their cities .

Do you think the Supreme Court decision will help border cities?