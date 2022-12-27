Houston, TX

ERCOT Failed Texas Residents on the First Winter Storm This Year

Tom Handy

Houston's winter freeze of 2022Photo byTwitter

Last Thursday, Houston experienced freezing temperatures and residents lost power. So it appears the Electric Reliability Council of Texas or ERCOT still has more work.

Temperatures dropped to the low teens and 20s last week.

Etergy which services Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, and 3 million customers had issues over the weekend in Houston.

Etergy Texas said:

"Power is expected to be restored to most of the remaining customers later tonight, with some customers in the heavily impacted locations potentially being restored Saturday. Estimated times of restoration may be adjusted as more information becomes available."

Houstonian Alexia Garcia said:

“I felt like we were in the freezer, it was really really cold, you could see our breath when we talked — had to bring my dog with me. She was shivering.”

Then on Friday, it was no different in North Texas.

Extremely cold temperatures and strong winds caused power outages in North Texas.

One resident said:

"It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out."

Another resident who experienced power issues in February 2021 said:

"We were hoping this winter we wouldn't have the same. Starting around 10 we had a blackout - boop boop - just a second - and I was like oh no.. and then 10 minutes later - boop boop - again."

On Sunday, Abbott’s spokesperson Renee Eze said:

"ERCOT provided more power during this cold weather event than any winter ever. Any outages were due to localized issues, such as downed power lines, or other grids like MISO that cover some parts of Texas."

Two weeks ago, Governor Greg Abbott alerted residents to prepare for the cold weather.

Winter is just beginning, so there will likely be more power outages in Texas.

Even bats felt the winter freeze:

Are you prepared for a winter electrical outage?

# ERCOT# Governor Abbott winter weather# Texas weather# Texas winter freeze# Texas winter storm

Comments / 240

