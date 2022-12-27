The Irony of the News Media When it Comes to Texas Migrants and Governor Abbott

Photo by Twitter

The past week, Texas has been cold like the rest of the United States. This is the end of December so it’s unlikely there will be warm temperatures. Yet, the media has been attacking Texas Governor Greg Abbott for sending migrants to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington D.C.

I live in Texas and temperatures dropped to the low teens and 20s in the evening. In El Paso, migrants are sleeping on the street since facilities are overwhelmed.

The migrants Governor Abbott sent to D.C. were from Del Rio where the temperatures are similar.

And Del Rio is not a big city like El Paso where the population is over half a million. Del Rio has a population of around 34,000.

The city lacks the manpower and facilities that El Paso has.

White House spokesman Abdullah Hasan said in a statement:

"Governor Abbott abandoned children on the side of the road in below freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve without coordinating with any Federal or local authorities."

"The political games accomplish nothing and only put lives in danger."

Photo by Twitter

It is hard for the city of Del Rio to house the hundreds to thousands of migrants who cross the border in a day.

If Biden visited the Texas border , he would have a better understanding of the situation.

Governor Abbott spokesperson Renae Eze said in a statement:

"The White House is full of a bunch of hypocrites, led by the Hypocrite-in-Chief .... Instead of their hypocritical complaints about Texas providing much-needed relief to our overrun and overwhelmed border communities, President Biden and Border Czar Harris need to step up and do their jobs to secure the border—something they continue failing to do."

Who is to blame…

Since coming into office, President Joe Biden has not provided a plan to handle the migrants crossing the border. This year, Texas was seeing 1,000s of migrants cross the border in a single day.

On the White House website, the Biden administration is aware of the migrants but priority for immigration has not been the main concern.

The Biden administration lists the following priorities for immigration:

President Biden will reform our long-broken and chaotic immigration system. President Biden’s strategy is centered on the basic premise that our country is safer, stronger, and more prosperous with a fair and orderly immigration system that welcomes immigrants, keeps families together, and allows people across the country—both newly arrived immigrants and people who have lived here for generations—to more fully contribute to our country.

The initial reason Governor Abbott sent migrants to Washington, D.C. was to show President Biden the issue he was dealing with.

Even Vice President Kamala Harris has not openly admitted the problem Texas is facing. This is why Governor Abbott sent migrants to her home which began in September after a speech she made that there was no border issue .

The media is doing its job of reporting the news. But they need to do a better job of getting all of their facts straight.

Do you think the media is biased?