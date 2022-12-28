City Representatives have Called for More Support From President Biden On Migrants

President Biden and migrants caught Photo by Twitter

As migrants enter the United States, several cities are angry at President Joe Biden. Thousands of migrants have crossed the southern border with Mexico.

This has caused the southern states of Texas and Arizona to bus migrants to sanctuary cities such as Washington, D.C., New York City, Denver, Chicago, and Philadelphia. The arrival of the migrants has overwhelmed these cities as some have declared a State of Emergency.

Even the border city El Paso declared a State of Emergency this month.

Several cities have voiced complaints to President Biden.

New York Councilman Robert Holden wrote in a letter:

“These services, which have already cost our taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars, are only growing as more buses of migrants arrive each day. We are asking the President to declare the asylum seeker crisis an emergency so that FEMA may reimburse New York City for the entire costs of addressing it.”

El Paso Council member Claudia Rodriguez said :

"I believe President Joe Biden needs to come to El Paso.”

Representative Isabel Salcido said:

"I do believe Biden needs to come here to El Paso."

President Biden has yet to visit the southern border during his time in office.

Biden doesn’t believe it’s rational to send people back to their home country.

Congress has done little to solve the issues that border states and sanctuary cities are facing. Some believe next year, they may work on updating the immigration policy which was last updated during the Trump administration.

How would you solve the border crisis?