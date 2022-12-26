Philadelphia Welcomed 99 Migrants on Christmas Eve

Migrants arriving in Philadelphia Photo by YouTube

On Christmas Eve, Texas sent two more buses to Philadelphia on a cold morning. This is on top of the three buses that arrived only days before.

Fox 29 stated 99 migrants arrived at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia on Saturday morning.

Since the middle of November, Governor Greg Abbott began busing migrants to the City of Brotherly Love . Mayor Jim Kenney has welcomed the migrants as the city and non-profit organizations provide temporary shelter, medical support, and legal aid.

The city recently reestablished the Welcoming Fund where you can provide donations and volunteer to support the migrants. This provides support from the private, public, and non-profit sectors. The site can be found here .

Texas receives about 1,000 migrants a day who cross its border with Mexico as they seek asylum. These numbers overwhelm the border cities. Most of the migrants are from Nicaragua, Ecuador, Columbia, and Cuba.

Abbott began busing migrants to Washington, D.C. in April as he wanted to show President Joe Biden what he was dealing with. President Biden has worked by sending more National Guard from several states to support border states as well as divert Air Marshalls to these locations.

Buses of migrants were expected to increase last week as Title 42 was going to end. U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts delayed ending the Covid-era policy that was started under President Trump. Roberts gave Biden a day to respond to the decision and the Biden administration requested to keep Title 42 until after Christmas.

The Supreme Court has not made its final decision, so it is expected the announcement will come out soon.

Philadelphia and other sanctuary cities could see more migrants coming.

Do you think Philadelphia is ready to support more migrants?