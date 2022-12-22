Arizona's Future to Handle 100s to 1,000s of Migrants is Not Known

Photo by YouTube

As members of Congress work on updating the immigration policy, hundreds of migrants are trying to cross the Arizona-Mexico border. Many of the migrants left their homes to seek better opportunities and the American Dream.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ)and Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) are working to fix the problem. They know that if Title 42 ends, this will allow more migrants to cross the border.

On the Senate floor, Senator Kelly said:

“I’m here today because securing our border and fixing our broken immigration system is a priority for me and for the state of Arizona, which bears the brunt of Washington’s failure on this issue.

Because on this issue, more than any other, folks often retreat to their partisan corners rather than finding the common ground that we know exists. It’s what’s led the federal government to fail border states like Arizona for decades when it comes to border security.

And it has led to a broken immigration system that doesn’t work for families, for Dreamers, for businesses small and large, or for our country as a whole,”

Kelly has worked for months to get a plan in place once Title 42 ends. Title 42 was supposed to end on December 21 but U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts said the policy would stand. He gave the Biden administration until December 20 to respond.

The Biden administration wants to keep Title 42 at least until Christmas.

Right now, the future of Title 42 is in limbo as a final decision is yet to be made.

A Customs and Border Patrol agent believes the number of migrants could reach 1,000 a day as they cross the border in Yuma.

Outgoing Governor Doug Ducey has placed shipping containers along the border to prevent migrants from crossing . Incoming Governor Katie Hobbs has not announced her plans.

How would you handle migrants who want to cross the border?