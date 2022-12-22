Denver Welcomed 175 Migrants This Week - More May Be On the Way

Photo by Twitter

On Monday, December 19, 175 migrants arrived in Denver as Texas is seeing thousands of migrants crossing the Texas-Mexican border. The city is being proactive and trying to temporarily house the migrants as cold temperatures will drop over the next two days.

El Paso, Texas is seeing about 1,800 migrants a day.

Mayor Michael Hancock recently declared a State of Emergency as the city manages to support migrants who arrived from Texas.

With Title 42 on hold until the Biden administration and U.S. Supreme Court come to an agreement, the arrival of migrants may be on hold for now. Title 42 is a Trump-era policy that restricts migrants from entering the United States based on COVID-19.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice John G. Roberts wanted to keep the policy in place. The Biden administration wanted to keep the policy in place at least until after Christmas.

Denver is doing its best to support migrants as they arrive from Texas.

Mayor Hancock said :

"So let me be frank, this influx of migrants, the unanticipated nature of their arrival, and our current space and staffing challenges have put an immense strain on city resources to the level that they're on the verge of reaching the breaking point."

The city stated they have served 1,431 migrants since December 9. They currently have 479 migrants in the city emergency shelters. In Partner emergency shelters, they are supporting 301 migrants.

Denver has requested donations and paid volunteers to help with the migrant crisis the city is experiencing. The city and non-profits are collecting money here . Volunteers can apply here .

Do you think Denver can support the arrival of migrants?