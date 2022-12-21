Philadelphia Welcomed 3 Buses of Migrants Days Before Christmas

Migrants arrive in Philadelphia Photo by Twitter

About 140 migrants arrived in Philadelphia on three buses from Texas on a cold Wednesday morning. The migrants arrived at 30th Street Station and were welcomed by city representatives.

Since November 15 , 6 buses of migrants have arrived.

Today all of the buses arrived between 5 pm and 9 am from Del Rio, Texas. The migrants were given winter coats as temperatures were around 30 degrees.

Some migrants were met by family members who drove from nearby locations including New York.

Once off the Texas bus, the migrants were taken on a SEPTA bus to North Philly to the migrant center on E. Luzerne Street.

The latest video gives a look at recent migrants to Philadelphia:

The situation in Texas

Texas is seeing thousands of migrants waiting at the Mexican border and others crossing to declare asylum. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is waiting for a final decision to be made on Title 42, a Trump-era policy that forbids migrants from crossing the border due to COVID.

The U.S. Supreme Court made a decision on Monday to allow Title 42 to continue past the deadline. The Biden administration asked to allow Title 42 to continue past the Christmas holiday. So a final decision is likely soon.

On Monday, 19 states asked for Title 42 to continue. There is fear that the number of migrants crossing the border will be several thousand a day.

Whatever decision is made, a new policy for immigration is needed as people are making the journey from their failed country.

What do you think the United States policy should be?