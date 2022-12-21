Governor Abbott Wrote President Biden Migrants will Freeze Without His Support

Governor Abbott with the Texas National Guard Photo by Twitter

Two days ago, the U.S. Supreme Court vowed to not end Title 42 on December 21. This Trump-era policy would have opened the floodgates for migrants to cross the Texas-Mexican border and claim asylum.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts gave the Biden administration until Tuesday, December 20 to respond. The Biden administration asked the court to delay ending Title 42 after the Christmas holiday.

Texas weather across the border drops to freezing temperatures in the evening as migrants cross the Texas-Mexican border. In El Paso and Del Rio where migrants mainly cross, the freezing temperatures are in the low 30s at night and are expected to drop to the mid-20s later this week.

The cities are relying on support from FEMA, local police, non-profits, and volunteers to support the migrants. Many migrants were sleeping in the streets of El Paso as local homeless shelters are overwhelmed.

Governor Abbott wrote President Biden to provide more support to Texas as the state sees thousands of migrants cross the border.

Governor Abbott writing President Biden Photo by Twitter

El Paso Independent School District plans to use two vacant schools to house migrants.

Thousands of migrants have crossed the border in El Paso. Governor Abbott said the cartel knows where to allow the migrants to cross since federal authorities will gather their paperwork and let them go as they claim asylum.

Congresswoman said migrants will help the country

U.S. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar wrote immigrants will help fill shortages in the United States.

She wrote :

“First, we should recognize that immigration will help address today’s (and tomorrow’s) labor shortage. Immigration keeps us competitive, helps adequately fund important programs like Social Security and, given the state of the economy, it can ease supply chain and inflationary pressures as well.”

If Congress is unable to pass immigration reform or expand and streamline work visas because of Republican intransigence, the administration should allow these asylum-seekers to gain work permits within 30 days instead of the six months they currently have to wait. Employers need the help, migrants can and should be able to sustain themselves with a good job while they await their asylum hearings, and their employment would ease the pressures on the communities welcoming them.

As the border cities are dealing with migrants, Governor Abbott continues to look for support from President Biden.

Governor Abbott tweet Photo by Twitter

Why do you think Congress is not doing more to support the migrant crisis?