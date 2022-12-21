Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your Help

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot and volunteers supporting migrants Photo by Twitter

Texas sent another bus of migrants this week so they will spend Christmas in Chicago. Governor Greg Abbott sent 26 migrants to the Windy City.

The migrants are from Venezuela and Columbia. Fox 32 stated Chicago had received 3,854 migrants since they first arrived in September.

Chicago was already at its breaking point when it had 3,000 migrants. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has not declared a State of Emergency but Governor J.B. Pritzker made the declaration for Illinois .

As you know, the weather is not friendly to people not from this city especially when they are used to much warmer weather. So, the city of Chicago is asking for some donations to help migrants since most of them come from Latin America or Central America.

Here is the current list which may change from time to time:

New clothing for adults (including cold weather clothing)

Men’s sizes small, medium, and large – in particular medium

Women’s sizes small, medium, and large—in particular medium

Men’s underwear

Women’s underwear

Women’s sports bras

Long sleeve shirts (men, women, unisex)

Sweatshirts/sweaters (men, women, unisex)

Sweatpants (men, women, unisex)

Pants (men and women)

Socks (men, women, unisex)

Shoes (closed-toe gym shoes) (infants, boys, girls, men, and women)

Shoelaces

Winter coats (men, women, children, infants)

Other items needed:

New hygiene kit items (toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, soap, shampoo)

Feminine hygiene products

Preference for sanitary pads and pantyliners

Reusable bags (e.g., duffle bags and suitcases)

Backpacks

Bath towels (large towels, hand towels, washcloths)

Baby bottles

Baby carriers

Baby formula

Pedialyte

Diapers

Vaseline/diaper ointment

Baby wipes

Blankets

Nail clippers

Pack n’ plays

Razors

Hairbrushes

Chapstick

Ace bandages

Antibacterial cream

Antifungal cream

Band-aids (all sizes)

Calamine lotion

Calcium antacid (e.g., Tums)

First aid tape

Gauze

Heartburn medication (Famotidine)

Hydrocortisone cream

Tylenol/Ibuprofen

Toys and activity books

New clothing for children

6 months-teens

Underwear for children and teens

You can see the actual list here and also make Amazon donations.

Texas began bussing migrants to Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. and it's likely this will continue as the state sees 1,000s of migrants a day crossing the border.

Do you think Chicago will declare a State of Emergency?