Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your Help

Texas sent another bus of migrants this week so they will spend Christmas in Chicago. Governor Greg Abbott sent 26 migrants to the Windy City.
The migrants are from Venezuela and Columbia. Fox 32 stated Chicago had received 3,854 migrants since they first arrived in September.
Chicago was already at its breaking point when it had 3,000 migrants. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has not declared a State of Emergency but Governor J.B. Pritzker made the declaration for Illinois.
As you know, the weather is not friendly to people not from this city especially when they are used to much warmer weather. So, the city of Chicago is asking for some donations to help migrants since most of them come from Latin America or Central America.
Here is the current list which may change from time to time:
- New clothing for adults (including cold weather clothing)
- Men’s sizes small, medium, and large – in particular medium
- Women’s sizes small, medium, and large—in particular medium
- Men’s underwear
- Women’s underwear
- Women’s sports bras
- Long sleeve shirts (men, women, unisex)
- Sweatshirts/sweaters (men, women, unisex)
- Sweatpants (men, women, unisex)
- Pants (men and women)
- Socks (men, women, unisex)
- Shoes (closed-toe gym shoes) (infants, boys, girls, men, and women)
- Shoelaces
- Winter coats (men, women, children, infants)
Other items needed:
- New hygiene kit items (toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, soap, shampoo)
- Feminine hygiene products
- Preference for sanitary pads and pantyliners
- Reusable bags (e.g., duffle bags and suitcases)
- Backpacks
- Bath towels (large towels, hand towels, washcloths)
- Baby bottles
- Baby carriers
- Baby formula
- Pedialyte
- Diapers
- Vaseline/diaper ointment
- Baby wipes
- Blankets
- Nail clippers
- Pack n’ plays
- Razors
- Hairbrushes
- Chapstick
- Ace bandages
- Antibacterial cream
- Antifungal cream
- Band-aids (all sizes)
- Calamine lotion
- Calcium antacid (e.g., Tums)
- First aid tape
- Gauze
- Heartburn medication (Famotidine)
- Hydrocortisone cream
- Tylenol/Ibuprofen
- Toys and activity books
- New clothing for children
- 6 months-teens
- Underwear for children and teens
You can see the actual list here and also make Amazon donations.
Texas began bussing migrants to Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. and it's likely this will continue as the state sees 1,000s of migrants a day crossing the border.
Do you think Chicago will declare a State of Emergency?
