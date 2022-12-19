Texas Migrants will Pass Through Dallas, Houston, and Other Big Cities

Migrants arriving in Dallas Photo by YouTube

The slowdown in migrants passing through Texas cities has slowed down recently. But after December 21, the numbers are likely to increase.

On Wednesday, the Trump-era policy Title 42 ends which will cause an increase in migrants crossing through the Texas-Mexican border. Currently, the policy prevents migrants from legally entering the country based on COVID restrictions.

GOP politicians sued to keep the policy in place but they denied this last week.

Governor Greg Abbott recently said with the end of Title 42:

“It’s going to be total chaos.”

El Paso is expected thousands of migrants a day will cross the border. Since this summer, the city has bussed migrants to sanctuary cities such as New York City, Chicago, and recently Denver.

Several cities in Texas have been used as a hub for migrants as they pass through the city for their final destination including Dallas, Houston, and other big cities.

Mayor Oscar Leeser recently declared a State of Emergency as he expects the number of migrants crossing the border will be higher than earlier this year.

Now, Dallas non-profits are preparing to assist migrants which they expect will pass through the city according to NBC Dallas.

The non-profits are used to this since they have assisted in the past.

Fast Forward is one Dallas non-profit that has helped before.

Some migrants may also make Dallas their final stop.

According to Fox 4, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said no taxpayer money will be used for migrants.

About 3 months ago, migrants passed through Dallas as they moved on to their final destination.

Dallas churches and non-profits are ready to assist migrants coming to or passing through the city.

