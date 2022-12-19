Governor Abbott Said in an Interview It's Going to be Total Chaos

Tom Handy

Governor Greg Abbott with the Texas National Guard in Del RioPhoto byTwitter

Title 42 ends this Wednesday and the Trump-era policy will allow migrants to cross the United States-Mexican border and claim asylum. With thousands of migrants waiting in Mexico for this day, some are already crossing the border.

Many politicians are asking for support from the White House but the Biden administration is accepting the end of this COVID policy. This will allow thousands of migrants from south American countries to cross the border as they were for the majority of this year. In 2022, over 2 million migrants entered the country through Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California.

Last week, California Governor Gavin Newsom checked on the facilities as they prepare for migrants to cross this week. California has spent over $1 billion supporting the migrant crisis.

In an interview with ABC’s Martha Raddatz, Texas Governor Greg Abbott fears the worse will come out when Title 42 ends.

Governor Abbott said:

“It’s going to be catastrophic not just for Texas, but for the United States of America.”

In another interview on This Week with George Stephanopoulos, Governor Abbott said:

“It’s going to be total chaos.”

A Texas mayor also sees more issues coming with the end of Title 42. El Paso has been dealing with migrants for years since it borders Mexico which is within walking distance from the city.

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said in an interview:

Talking to some of our federal partners, they really believe that on Wednesday our numbers will go from 2,500 to 4, 5, or maybe 6,000.”

Mayor Leeser asked if they could handle the increase in migrants and they said no.

You can watch the full interview here:

El Paso just declared a State of Emergency last week.

Do you think Texas is ready for the end of Title 42?

