El Paso Declared a State of Emergency as Migrant Crisis will Increase in the Days Ahead

After the visit with the Department of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Myorkas, it may be possible that he influenced the city to do this. Last week, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser declared a State of Emergency after refusing to for months at the request of some City Council members.

The request opens up more funds available to the city especially as Title 42 ends on December 21 which will open the path for more migrants to enter the city. Many migrants are waiting in Mexico along the border with El Paso for the end of this Trump-era policy to legally cross the border and declare asylum.

As temperatures in El Paso dropped below freezing, Mayor Leeser declared a State of Emergency. More funds will be available to support the city handle the migrants.

Mayor Leeser said:

"We wanted to make sure people are treated with dignity. We want to make sure everyone is safe."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott told ABC News:

"If the courts do not intervene and put a halt to the removal of Title 42, it's gonna be total chaos."

CBS News reported in this video about 2,500 migrants a day were entering El Paso.

The city provides an updated tracker of migrants the city has encountered, and the money it has spent supporting them.

Additionally, El Paso provides support for migrants with six services including the Annunciation House, Opportunity Center, Sin Fronteras, Salvation Army, El Pasoans Fighting Food Hunger Food Bank, and Rescue Mission which are listed here .

