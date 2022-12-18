Denver Received 76 Migrants After the City Declared an Emergency Declaration

Denver Mayor Hancock talks about migrants Photo by Twitter

After receiving a surprise arrival of migrants this week, Denver received 76 more on Friday. On Thursday, Mayor Michael Hancock made an emergency declaration for the city to help with the strain the migrants are causing.

By making the declaration, allows the city to request more resources to help them provide for the new arrivals.

According to Fox 31, Denver is hosting 872 migrants by providing food, temporary shelter, medical support, and clothing. The arrival of the migrants has strained the city to provide support financially and personnel.

Mayor Hancock said :

"So let me be frank, this influx of migrants, the unanticipated nature of their arrival, and our current space and staffing challenges have put an immense strain on city resources to the level that they're on the verge of reaching the breaking point."

After the Mayor declared an emergency, he said :

“The declaration is another tool in the toolbox to help serve the increasing number of migrants arriving in Denver, particularly as winter weather sets in.”

The migrants who arrived came from El Paso, Texas which recently was seeing thousands of migrants crossing the Mexican border and claiming asylum last weekend.

Non-profits in Denver were warning the city that migrants may arrive and the city did not take this seriously. Now the city is supporting over 800 migrants.

Currently, the United States is under Title 42 which prevents migrants from legally crossing over. But this order ends on December 21 and there are migrants waiting along the border for this date to cross into Texas. This will probably cause an increase in migrants arriving in Denver and other sanctuary cities.

Earlier this year, Governor Greg Abbott bussed migrants to Washington, D.C. to show President Biden the issue he was dealing with. Then Abbott started busing migrants to New York City, Chicago, and recently Philadelphia. Washington, D.C., and New York City declared a State of Emergency since they were overwhelmed by the thousands of migrants that arrived.

Denver has less than 1,000 migrants, and the number arriving is likely to increase.

The city asks for any donations and your support here.

How do you think Denver is handling the arrival of migrants?