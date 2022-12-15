Governor Abbott Announced He Will Build the Texas Wall

Photo by Twitter

Under the past administration, President Donald Trump wanted to build a wall to divide the open border between the United States and Mexico. Texas has the majority of the land with its southern neighbor.

President Trump was able to build 450 miles of the 2,000 mile wall in the states of California, Arizona, and New Mexico.

The Washington Examiner stated that Texas only has about 145 miles with a wall out of 1,241 miles.

During his administration, President Trump said :

"We are going to have a wall that works, not going to have a wall like they have now which is either nonexistent or a joke."

When President Joe Biden came into office, he canceled billions of dollars in spending from the Trump administration which included the wall.

Now, Governor Greg Abbott wants to complete this mission in the state of Texas.

On Tuesday, the Governor made his announcement on Twitter to finish building the wall after negotiations with property owners.

He tweeted wall construction will start next month in January:

Governor Abbott's tweet on building the wall Photo by Twitter

A month ago, Abbott was in the Rio Grande Valley where he mentioned that building the wall was going to continue.

Governor Abbott said:

“Next month we're adding more border wall. The wall is actually going to be going up in two more segments."

He added that Title 42 ending will cause more migrants to cross the Texas border. The Trump era policy Title 42 ends on December 21.

Migrants are already waiting for this day to occur as they wait in Mexico. Some have already started crossing into border cities such as El Paso.

Abbott recently blamed NGOs who were illegally helping illegal aliens cross into Texas.

Abbott said:

“This past year alone we had 2.5 million people cross our border, that's almost the size of Houston. The federal government says it's going to increase two, three times that amount, so we have to step up and do even more."

Governor Abbott is trying to stop illegal immigrants from crossing the border.

Do you think Governor Abbott will complete the wall during his term in office?