Governor Abbott Goes After NGOs Who Helped Illegal Aliens

On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott wrote a letter to Texas Attorney Ken Paxton about the migrants illegally crossing the border and getting assistance from non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Abbott likely saw reports that thousands of migrants were illegally crossing the Texas-Mexican border in El Paso .

Governor Abbott’s letter read :

“There have been recent reports that non-governmental organizations may have assisted with illegal border crossings near El Paso. We further understand NGOs may be engaged in unlawfully orchestrating other border crossings through activities on both sides of the border, including in sectors other than El Paso.

In light of these reports, I am calling on the Texas Attorney General’s Office to initiate an investigation into the role of NGOs in planning and facilitating the illegal transportation of illegal immigrants across our borders. In addition, I stand ready to work with you to craft any sensible legislative solutions your office may propose that are aimed at solving the ongoing border crisis and the role that NGOs may play in encouraging it.”

Abbott mentioned that over 2,600 illegal immigrants crossed the border in a 24 hour time span in El Paso.

The letter also comes within a week of the end of Title 42 which will allow migrants to enter Texas without penalty from this Trump-era policy. The policy was instituted to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Federal District Judge Emmet Sullivan gave President Biden five weeks to prepare for the end of Title 42. This is also causing border cities to prepare as well.

Governor Abbott is taking action to deter the number of illegal aliens from crossing the border with the use of services from the Department of Public Safety and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents as part of Operation Lone Star .

Then for migrants who have entered Texas seeking asylum, Governor Abbott has bussed over 10,000 migrants to sanctuary cities including, Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago, and Philadelphia.

Governor Abbott is trying to control what he can to prevent illegal immigration in the state of Texas.

