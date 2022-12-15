California Has Provided Migrants $1 Billion in Services Under Governor Newsom

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ICWYX_0jjacNXW00
California Governor Gavin NewsomPhoto byTwitter

On Monday, December 12, California Governor Gavin Newsom visited the California-Mexican border. Monday was also the 200th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the United States and Mexico.

The governor visited a testing, vaccination, and resource center and a migrant shelter in Mexicali along with the Governor of Baja California, Marina del Pilar Avila-Olmeda.

Governor Newsom said:

“On Day One of his administration, President Biden put forward a comprehensive plan focused on securing our border, ensuring Dreamers have a permanent home in our country, and helping businesses address their needs for more workers.
Instead of working on real reform, the response from Republicans has been to exploit the situation at our border for political gain. California has invested roughly $1 billion over the past three years to support the health and safety of migrants as well as the surrounding border communities, but we cannot continue to do this work alone. It is long past time for Republicans in Congress to engage on real solutions to meet the public safety, public health, and humanitarian issues at our border and in our immigration system.”

Governor Newsom is worried about Title 42

In an interview with Fox News, Governor Newsom was worried about another important event coming up - the end of Title 42 on December 21. Title 42 is a Trump-era policy that prevents migrants from entering the United States based on COVID-19.

District Judge Emmet Sullivan gave President Joe Biden five weeks to prepare for this day. Now, this event is only a few days away. Along the Texas-Mexican border, thousands of migrants are already waiting to cross over legally into the country and declare asylum. The same will probably happen in California.

This worries the California governor as he prepares for this day.

Governor Newsom told ABC News:

"The fact is, what we’ve got right now is not working and is about to break in a post-42 world unless we take some responsibility and ownership."
"I'm saying that as a father. I'm saying that as someone that feels responsible for being part of the solution and I'm trying to do my best here."

This past summer, Governor Newsom targeted Texas residents to come to California where they provide abortions. Texas under Governor Greg Abbott is one of the states that has made abortion hard for pregnant women.

Do you think Governor Newsom has a handle on the migrants that come to California?

