Governor Abbott Wants You to be Prepared for this Extremely Cold Winter Weather

The Almanac states this will be a cold winter in Texas. The coldest periods will be mid-January to mid-February. So, we’ve only seen the early mild cold temperatures so far.

Recently, Texas governor Greg Abbott is getting ready for this winter and trying to avoid a relapse of the winter freeze of 2021 when about 3.4 million homes lost power. Snow is also expected during this timeframe.

To prepare for the winter weather, Governor Abbott is preparing state agencies. These agencies have resources on standby:

Public Utility Commission of Texas

Railroad Commission of Texas

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service: Texas Task Force 2

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas A&M Forest Service

Texas Department of State Health Services: Emergency Medical Task Force

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

Texas Animal Health Commission

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Texas National Guard

Texas Department of Information Resources

Governor Abbott said :

"The State of Texas has resources ready for swift deployment, and we are fully prepared to address any potential severe weather expected to impact communities across our state. As we continue to monitor weather conditions in all areas of the state, Texans are urged to remain weather-aware and heed the guidance of local officials over the course of the week to keep themselves, their loved ones, and their property safe. I thank all of our emergency response personnel who are working around-the-clock to protect their fellow Texans this holiday season."

During cold weather periods, Texas recommends that you stay indoors.

